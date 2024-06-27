CIFDAQ onboards Arnab Das as vice president of Corporate Communications

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Prior to joining CIFDAQ, Arnab spearheaded communications at Tap Invest.
CIFDAQ, an AI-powered blockchain ecosystem company designed to tackle the blockchain industry's core challenges in India, announces the appointment of Arnab Das as its vice president of Corporate Communications. Arnab brings over two decades of rich experience in the media, communications, and public relations domain.
Prior to joining CIFDAQ, Arnab spearheaded communications at Tap Invest, an alternate investment startup, where his strategic prowess significantly contributed to the company's growth trajectory. His leadership was also instrumental during his tenure as the PR lead for CoinDCX, where he played a pivotal role in establishing it as India's first Crypto Unicorn.
With a background spanning fifteen years in journalism, Arnab has left a mark across media platforms including CNBC TV-18, India Today Group, BloombergTV, Loksabha TV, and NDTV. His deep understanding of the media landscape coupled with his insightful storytelling capabilities has garnered widespread recognition throughout his career. Furthermore, Arnab has honed his skills as a public relations specialist during his tenure at HDFC Ltd. and Madison World.
In his new role at CIFDAQ, Arnab will leverage his extensive expertise to drive strategic communications initiatives, enhance brand visibility, and foster strong relationships with stakeholders.
"We are thrilled to welcome Arnab Das to the CIFDAQ family", said Himanshu Maradiya, founder and chairman of CIFDAQ. "His decades of experience and proven track record in communications and media will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our presence in the industry. We look forward to his leadership in advancing our strategies."
Arnab Das expressed his excitement about joining CIFDAQ, stating, "I am thrilled to join CIFDAQ, a trailblazer in blockchain innovation. Together with our talented team, I look forward to crafting powerful communication strategies that not only amplify our brand story but also drive meaningful impact in the fintech landscape. Our goal is to shape a future-ready ecosystem that thrives on excellence and practical outcomes."