Cijo George joins Practo as vice president & head of AI

Cijo George has been appointed vice president and head of AI at Practo. He shared the update in a LinkedIn post.

In his post, George wrote, “Grateful for the warm welcome at Practo! AI is everywhere today, but applying it meaningfully in healthcare carries a very different responsibility. The opportunity to build human-centric AI that can really improve health outcomes is what drew me here.”

He added, “Looking forward to contributing and building together.”

George joins Practo after spending over four and a half years at Observe.AI, where he most recently served as director of Engineering, AI Platform. During his tenure, he also held roles including senior manager, ML & Engineering, and manager, Machine Learning.

Prior to Observe.AI, George was head of Platform & AI at Belong.co. His earlier career includes stints at NetApp’s Advanced Technology Group, the Indian Institute of Science as a student researcher, and Nokia Siemens Networks as a software engineer.