Cinépolis India hires Yajur Gulati to lead its brand and comms

Yajur Gulati took to LinkedIn to announce he will now lead brand and communications for multiplex chain Cinépolis India.

He made the move from Philips India where his last known designation was Marketing Lead. During his nearly three years at the company, he led the integrated media and comms strategy for Philips Personal Health categories.

Gulati’s career spans 15 years during which he has worked for organisations such as HT Media, Reliance Brands, GroupM, LinkedIn, Exponential, and Franchise India Holdings.