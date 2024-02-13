Citroën India elevates Shishir Mishra as brand director

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Stellantis India has announced the elevation of Shishir Mishra as the brand director for Citroën in India effective immediately. In his new role, Shishir will be responsible for steering the brand's strategic initiatives and further strengthening Citroën's presence and impact in the Indian automotive market. Shishir Mishra's elevation to Brand Director reflects Stellantis's commitment to nurturing and empowering talent from within its ranks.
Shishir Mishra brings with him a wealth of experience garnered over 24 years in the automotive and banking & financial services industry. Prior to his appointment as Brand Director, Shishir served as the Head of Sales & Marketing synergy functions for Jeep & Citroën in India, where he played a pivotal role in leading Aftersales Operations, Dealer Network Development, Finance & Insurance, Demand and Distribution, and Selling Online.
Commenting on Shishir Mishra's appointment, Aditya Jairaj, CEO & Managing Director, Stellantis India, remarked, "We are delighted to appoint Shishir Mishra to lead Citroën in India. His experience, coupled with his proven track record of delivering results, makes him the ideal candidate to intensify Citroën's brand strategy in this dynamic market. I am confident that under his leadership, Citroën will continue to innovate and excel, further solidifying its position towards a leading automotive brand in India."
Shishir Mishra said, "I am excited to take on this role at an important juncture for the brand and the automotive industry. I look forward to leverage Citroën's rich heritage and innovative spirit to strengthen our position in the Indian market, working closely with our dealer partners to deliver exceptional experiences to our customers and drive sustainable growth for the company."