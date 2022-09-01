CitrusAd appoints Rob Odd as CEO of Asia Pacific and Japan

Over the last twenty years Odd has held executive leadership positions for various agencies - most recently within the WPP network.
CitrusAd has announced the appointment of Rob Odd as regional CEO – Asia Pacific and Japan.
Odd’s move to CitrusAd marks a jump from an extensive agency career into retail media. Over the last twenty years Odd has held executive leadership positions for various agencies - most recently within the WPP network.
“CitrusAd’s growth in Asia Pacific and Japan has doubled in 2022, and with a strong pipeline from across the region, this is an important step in ensuring we respond to the needs of our growing retailer and advertiser network” said Adam Skinner, chief operating officer at CitrusAd.
“Retail media has already seen significant growth, but I believe we are still only scratching the surface of its potential. The CitrusAd platform and offering is best in class and the talented team behind it made this an opportunity just too good to refuse. I’m excited to join the team and help drive this next phase of growth” added Odd.
The appointment of this strategic role reflects CitrusAd’s focus on ensuring each region (Americas, APJ and EMEA) is set up for success to drive hyper-focused growth and customer retention, and has everything they need to continue to service their retailers and advertisers - such attention to our partners’ needs has been at the core of CitrusAd’s success. Odd will be responsible for the CitrusAd business across six countries in the Asia Pacific region – Australia, New Zealand, India, Japan, Singapore and South Korea – as well as the company’s strategic partnerships in Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Myanmar, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Laos, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Philippines. He will be tasked with focusing on team growth, customer success, strategic partnerships, client retention, and new business development in the region.
“Rob’s diverse strengths and experience will provide a wealth of value as retailers commence new endeavours across on-site, off-site and in-store retail media in the APJ region. He has a passion for bringing together technology, media, and data to drive results. Rob believes in taking a hands-on, consultative, and collaborative approach to team growth, clients, and sales.” added Skinner.