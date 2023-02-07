Citykart appoints Ritesh Rathi as its President and COO

Sudhanshu Agarwal, founder and CEO of Citykart, said, “We are pleased to welcome Ritesh Rathi onboard as Citykart’s President and COO. Citykart is focused on bridging the gap we found in Tier-II and Tier-III markets in the retail segment to cater to consumers’ growing expectations. Today, Citykart has grown into one of the leaders in the segment in India, with a presence in 76 cities. Ritesh’s in-depth understanding of retail and wholesale businesses in India and international markets will enable him to steer our business towards sustainable growth in the long run. Besides, his cross-functional exposure will make him a valuable asset to the team. We look forward to working with Ritesh and driving Citykart’s growth on all fronts.”