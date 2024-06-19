Cleartrip appoints Anuj Rathi as chief business and growth officer

Anuj Rathi has a distinguished career spanning two decades, with significant leadership roles in prominent tech and e-commerce companies. In his previous roles, Anuj served as the chief product and marketing officer at Jupiter Money. He was also instrumental in leading growth marketing, product management, customer lifecycle management, merchandising, 3P monetisation, design solutions, financial services, and partnerships at Swiggy. At Swiggy, he served as the senior vice president of central revenue and growth where the team was pivotal in driving traffic and building innovative growth levers across multiple categories at Swiggy.