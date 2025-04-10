Cleartrip appoints Manjari Singhal as Chief Growth and Business Officer

Cleartrip, a Flipkart company and an online travel platform, has announced a leadership transition as Anuj Rathi, chief growth & business officer, moves on to pursue new opportunities. The company has appointed Manjari Singhal as its new chief growth and business officer. In her new role, she will oversee the business, growth, marketing, and customer experience functions. Over the next month, she will work closely with Anuj Rathi to ensure a smooth and seamless transition as he moves on to pursue new opportunities.

Over the past year, Anuj has been instrumental in shaping Cleartrip’s growth charter. Under his leadership, the business, marketing, and customer experience teams achieved strong momentum, further cementing Cleartrip’s position as the preferred travel partner for millions of Indians. His strategic direction and focus on customer-centricity significantly enhanced user experience and played a pivotal role in the success of Cleartrip’s flagship sale event, NoVac 2025 (Nation on Vacation), which witnessed a record surge in domestic and international bookings.

Reflecting on his journey, Anuj Rathi said, “It’s been an incredible ride leading Cleartrip. From flagship events like Nation on Vacation and Big Billion Days to strengthening customer trust, our focus was always on creating a superior product experience. As I move on, I do so with deep pride in the team and confidence that Cleartrip will continue to raise the bar under Manjari’s leadership.”

Ajay Veer Yadav, senior vice president, Flipkart, said, “We thank Anuj for his immense contributions to Cleartrip over the past year. His leadership has helped the platform scale to new heights, and we wish him the very best as he embarks on his next chapter.”

He further added, “Travel is a significant focus for us at Flipkart, and we are deeply committed to investing in and scaling the business to unlock its huge potential. We are excited to welcome Manjari into this pivotal role. With her proven leadership, strategic vision, and deep understanding of customer behavior, we are confident that she will continue to drive growth and lead Cleartrip into its next phase of expansion.”

Manjari Singhal, chief growth & business officer, Cleartrip, said, “Cleartrip has built a strong foundation as a travel-first brand with a customer-first philosophy. I am excited to take on this role and work alongside an exceptional team to unlock the immense potential in travel. With 2025 being a critical year for growth, our focus will be on driving value, enhancing customer experiences, and delivering innovations that make travel simpler and more rewarding for every Indian.”

Manjari currently leads the Beauty, FMCG, and general merchandise business. Since joining Flipkart in 2019, she has played a pivotal role across Events, Customer Growth, and Platform. Known for her strong bias for action and cross-functional leadership, she has led significant growth while driving innovation and fostering collaboration across teams.