Cleartrip elevates Gaurav Patwari to Chief Business Officer- Air

Cleartrip, a Flipkart company and an online travel platform, has announced the elevation of Gaurav Patwari to chief business officer– air. In his expanded role and in addition to the B2C air business, Patwari will oversee Cleartrip’s B2B, Flipkart Travel, and Train businesses, further accelerating the company’s leadership in the travel segment.

With over two decades of experience spanning aviation, travel, and financial services, Gaurav brings deep industry expertise and a proven track record of driving growth across P&L management, sales, distribution, and business development.

At Cleartrip, he has been instrumental in strengthening the air business, scaling revenue, and delivering customer-first innovations such as Visa Denial Cover. His earlier leadership roles at Go Airlines, ATE Group, and GE Capital further sharpened his ability to build high-performing teams, turnaround businesses, and forge strong partnerships in highly competitive markets.