Cleartrip onboards Chetan Sharma as head of digital marketing

Prior to this, he was working as Wakefit's vice president for online revenue and demand.
Chetan Sharma joins Cleartrip as head of digital marketing. He shared the appointment on his LinkedIn profile.
Sharma is a data-driven digital marketer with a record of over 15 years in developing and managing brands across various industries. He has previously worked with Simpl, Adda52 Rummy and Times Internet.
He has also worked with Cleartrip in the past as head of director of online marketing and performance marketing.
His skill set encompasses expertise in performance marketing, display marketing, marketplace strategy, and analytics. Sharma holds an MBA from Deakin University in Melbourne.