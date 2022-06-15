Clensta appoints Ankit Gaur as the new Chief Growth & Strategy Officer

Speaking about Ankit Gaur’s appointment Puneet Gupta, CEO and Founder-Clensta said: “We are delighted to have Ankit on board as our Chief Growth and Strategy Officer and would like to welcome him to the Clensta family. Clensta was incorporated in 2016 with a vision to provide affordable and effective cleaning solutions to the world while also ensuring our planet commitment by contributing towards reducing pollution and waste. As we complete six years in business and progress towards the next leg of our journey, we are aiming to expand our presence across markets and enhance our product portfolio to include a more comprehensive set of offerings. Ankit, with his extensive experience across different sectors and industry, is a welcome addition to the team and would play a significant role in catapulting the company to newer heights.”