Clensta on-boards Mamaearth's Ashish Mishra as Co-founder and Chief Business Officer

Personal care brand Clensta has announced that industry leader Ashish Mishra is joining its C-Suite. Ashish will be Clensta's co-founder and chief business officer (CBO), working with founder Puneet Gupta to scale the brand to greater heights.
Ashish has almost two decades of experience in various roles and brings a wealth of experience to his new role. Ashish was previously the head of general trade, Modern Trade, HORECA, Institutional, International & Alternate and Salons business at MamaEarth (Honasa Consumer Limited). Under Ashish's leadership, the company saw a 2500% growth, with Ashish driving revenue of more than INR 500 Cr. per year. Within three years, Ashish grew the company's revenue from close to 2 Cr. per month to more than 500 Cr. per year. Ashish has also been associated with market-leading institutions such as Reliance, Tata Group, VLCC, and Russian Medicom throughout his career, where he has consistently demonstrated his dynamic and result-oriented approach.
At Clensta, he will be responsible for the retail and online sales channels, as well as playing a significant role in expanding the International, Institutional, and Alternate channels, thus increasing the brand's presence and reach across different markets. Ashish's experience in this industry will be crucial in making strategic decisions for the company and will also help contribute towards the company's growth capital raising initiatives.
“I am excited to be given this opportunity to work closely with Puneet and his talented team. IIT Delhi backed Clensta has already disrupted the personal care space with its customer-centric approach and innovative offerings and I am confident that together, we will scale this brand to greater heights in the years to come.” said Ashish Mishra, co-founder and chief business officer, Clensta.
“We are thrilled to have Ashish on board who will add tremendous value to Clensta with his experience as an industry leader for almost 20 years. His rich experience and proven track record of scaling D2C businesses make him an invaluable addition to our team. More than anything, he shares Clensta’s vision to disrupt the personal care landscape in India and across the world through our range of effective, unique and affordable products. Clensta has so far worked on owning the product value chain and with Ashish on board, we are looking at a hockey stick growth by owning the distribution value chain” said Puneet Gupta, founder, Clensta.