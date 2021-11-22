CleverTap appoints former Freshworks CRO Sidharth Malik as Global CEO

Malik is a proven leader with a distinguished track record of building and leading dynamic organizations in competitive markets. Formerly the Chief Revenue Officer at Freshworks, a rapidly growing SaaS provider of customer experience solutions, he was instrumental in scaling its business from a single product to a multi-product platform with a global footprint. Under his direction, Freshworks unlocked new markets and strengthened its position as a disruptor in the CRM space -- all of which culminated in a successful IPO this year, bolstered by a significant stake from Alphabet’s CapitalG investment arm.