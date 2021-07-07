Clevertize ropes in Suman Mani as Creative Director

Talking about his new position, Suman Mani, said, “With the world now at our fingertips, integrated digital marketing solutions is the way forward for our industry. Clevertize is at the cusp of this shift and this is what excites me as I join their team. With the dynamic changes that we are experiencing in the digital space, new avenues of creative expression and digital innovations have become key driving factors and I look forward to unlocking a world of possibilities with this team of enthusiastic and eager minds. My mandate is to raise the bar and take the agency to the next level of creative existence. “