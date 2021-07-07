Clevertize ropes in Suman Mani as Creative Director

Prior to Clevertize, Mani was at Cheil India.
Clevertize, one of India’s leading integrated marketing agency has appointed Suman Mani as its creative director. Mani brings with him 14 years of experience in the advertising industry across various platforms – creative, design, art and building influential brand experiences.
Mani is the quintessential integrative creative mind with his stripes coming from leading creative mandates at agencies like Dentsu Webchutney, JWT, Cheil India and Hakuhudo Percept. Mani has crafted brand communications for Times of India, Samsung, Park Avenue, Redbull, Adidas, Reckkit, Benckiser, Bata Xolo, Sony, Xperia and KTM. His campaigns for Times of India, Faballey, ADP have fetched him recognition and awards from the industry. Prior to Clevertize, Mani was at Cheil India.
Commenting on the appointment, Sagar Nidavani, CEO & founder, Clevertize, said, “I am delighted to welcome Suman into the leadership team at Clevertize. As we dial up our creative abilities and drive content lead innovations, Suman will be great fit for the same. He has done clutter breaking creative work for some of the top brands in the country. Suman will lead our vision to transition Clevertize into a Creative led Integrated Marketing Agency."
Talking about his new position, Suman Mani, said, “With the world now at our fingertips, integrated digital marketing solutions is the way forward for our industry. Clevertize is at the cusp of this shift and this is what excites me as I join their team. With the dynamic changes that we are experiencing in the digital space, new avenues of creative expression and digital innovations have become key driving factors and I look forward to unlocking a world of possibilities with this team of enthusiastic and eager minds. My mandate is to raise the bar and take the agency to the next level of creative existence. “