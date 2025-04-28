CloudTV appoints Harshad Wadivkar as business head for monetisation

CloudTV, a Smart TV OS (operating system) has announced the appointment of Harshad Wadivkar as business head – monetisation. In his new role, Wadivkar will be responsible for driving key revenue strategies, creating new media partnerships and expanding CloudTV’s monetisation channels. He will be instrumental in enhancing brand visibility for advertisers by leveraging CloudTV’s platform capabilities.

Wadivkar is a professional with a strong track record of over 15 years in digital sales, account management, and client partnerships. Over the course of his career, he has spearheaded roles at renowned organisations such as Adscholars, Xapads Media, and Mediascope. He has driven revenue growth and strategic initiatives across a diverse portfolio of brands, including DSP Mutual Fund, IDBI, ESPN, Hotstar, Mahindra Auto, Jaguar Land Rover, and Rebel Foods. Wadivkar has played a key role in establishing partnerships with major media agencies like GroupM, Madison, LS Digital, IPG, and Publicis, strengthening CloudTV's position in India's digital advertising sector. His focus on delivering value-driven solutions and building long-term relationships has contributed to CloudTV's growth and innovation.

Sharing his views on this appointment, Abhijeet Rajpurohit, COO and co-founder, CloudTV said, “We are pleased to welcome Harshad on board as our new business head for monetisation. His extensive expertise in the digital advertising ecosystem will be instrumental in advancing our ongoing success. He brings a wealth of industry expertise to lead CloudTV’s monetisation roadmap and will reinforce our position in India’s fast-evolving connected TV (CTV) ecosystem. As the CTV sector continues to prosper, we aim to enhance our capabilities by bringing in seasoned professionals like Harshad to spearhead our monetisation efforts and unlock new avenues of growth and development."