CMO Anshul Khandelwal & CTO Suvonil Chatterjee step down from Ola Electric

Ola Electric's CMO and CTO have stepped down from their positions, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"We hereby inform you that, Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, and Suvonil Chatterjee, Chief Technology and Product Officer, have tendered their resignation effective December 27, 2024," said the company.

This comes as several top executives have resigned from their positions at the Ola Group. These include N Balachndar, Ravi Jain, Sidharth Shakdher, Kartik Gupta, and Hemant Bakshi. While Chatterjee came on board Ola in 2017 as the head of design, Khandelwal began his tenure in March 2018 as the head of marketing at Ola.

