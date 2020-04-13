CNBCTV18 Digital’s Ranjita Sehgal appointed as the Revenue Head for moneycontrol

Effective immediately, in her new role, Ranjita will lead the business growth and revenue generation of moneycontrol.
Moneycontrol, the financial and business news platform, today announced the appointment of Ranjita Sehgal as the Revenue Head. Ranjita’s responsibilities in her new role will be focused on revenue generation and growth marketing strategy of the platform. In her earlier role at Network18, she was the Business Head of CNBCTV18 Digital where she led the business from its inception, delivering strong revenues and overall growth for the brand.
With over twenty years of industry experience, Ranjita is known to be an innovative and focused business leader. Her prolific experience in the new-age and digital media industry has seen her work with popular brands that include Times, Sify, Yahoo, Rediff.com amongst others.
Commenting on her role, Ranjita Sehgal stated, “The world today is immensely dynamic and business leaders are facing unexpected challenges that are beyond their imagination. Good products and good business ethics are ruling the roost. Moneycontrol has been a pioneer in the digital business and finance industry for more than two decades. We seek to continue in our endeavor to constantly keep up with the changing times and offer distinctive and innovative offerings to our audience. I am elated to join moneycontrol at a time when the digital revolution is at its peak and we are still in wonder of its utility and services. Having said that, I look forward to contributing wholesomely and meaningfully towards its success, especially in these ever-evolving situations.”
