CNBCTV18 Digital’s Ranjita Sehgal appointed as the Revenue Head for moneycontrol

Commenting on her role, Ranjita Sehgal stated, “The world today is immensely dynamic and business leaders are facing unexpected challenges that are beyond their imagination. Good products and good business ethics are ruling the roost. Moneycontrol has been a pioneer in the digital business and finance industry for more than two decades. We seek to continue in our endeavor to constantly keep up with the changing times and offer distinctive and innovative offerings to our audience. I am elated to join moneycontrol at a time when the digital revolution is at its peak and we are still in wonder of its utility and services. Having said that, I look forward to contributing wholesomely and meaningfully towards its success, especially in these ever-evolving situations.”