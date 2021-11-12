CNN International announces key editorial hires in Asia-Pacific

Sarita Harilela has been appointed director of coverage, responsible for news coverage from the Asia-Pacific region, as well as leading the network’s global coverage for key parts of the day. She has been with CNN International for 17 years, most recently as an Executive Producer based in Hong Kong, responsible for feature shows and programming. Harilela has been involved in all major news stories from the APAC region over the last decade including the pandemic, the Hong Kong protests, Typhoon Haiyan and the 2011 Japan earthquake and tsunami.