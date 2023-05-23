CNN Worldwide names Phil Nelson as Executive Vice President of CNN International Commercial

CNN is making additional key changes to CNNIC’s executive leadership team as it evolves its client offering:

Cathy Ibal is named senior vice president, advertising sales, to oversee all CNN’s international advertising sales. A proven commercial leader with 22 years’ experience at CNN, Ibal has a track record of leading global teams and developing innovative advertising and brand solutions for a wide range of clients – from major luxury and blue chip brands to travel and tourism and other private and public sector partners.