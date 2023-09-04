CNN's Director of Sales, Abhijeet Dhar quits

Abhijeet has resigned after seven years and anticipates an overseas role.
Abhijeet Dhar, who held the position of director of sales at CNN International Commercial, has recently resigned from his role. This move comes after his seven-year tenure with the company, during which he played a crucial role in managing the South Asia region for CNN.
Dhar shared this news on his LinkedIn profile, expressing both excitement and nostalgia as he embarks on a new journey. He reflected on the transformative experiences he had during his time at CNN International Commercial, a company well-regarded in the media industry.
Throughout his career spanning over two decades, Dhar has accumulated valuable experience in various roles and organizations. Prior to his role at CNN, he worked with companies such as BBC Worldwide, Viacom18, Radio City, and the Times of India Group, among others.