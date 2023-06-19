Coca-Cola elevates Pratik Thakar as Global Head of Generative AI

He is based out of the United States and previously worked as Head of Global Creative Strategy & Content, Coca-Cola.
The Coca-Cola Company, United States has recently elevated Pratik Thakar to Head of Generative AI. Thakar posted about this development on his LinkedIn profile and will be in charge of creating big ideas and developing creative platforms that leverage AI technology to enhance the consumer experience across the entire brand & category portfolio of The Coca-Cola Company.
Previously, he was working as the Head of Global Creative Strategy & Content, Coca-Cola and is based out of Atlanta, Georgia, United States. Thakar joined the company in March 2013 as vice president - Asia Pacific Creative & Content Excellence, China.
In the past Thakar has also held worked with organisations like Grey Group, McCann Worldgroup and Saatchi&Saatchi.