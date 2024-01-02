Coca-Cola elevates Sagar Sharma as senior director for growth strategy

He will be working for the India & SW Asia region.
The Coca-Cola company has elevated Sagar Sharma as senior director for growth strategy in India & SW Asia. Earlier he was working as the director of business strategy.
Sharma updated about the development on LinkedIn.
With more than 14 years of experience in the industry, he has handled senior roles across various categories like sales marketing and strategy leadership.
He has worked with brands like GSK Consumer Healthcare India, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting and Aricent.