Coca-Cola India appoints Sonali Khanna as VP and Operating Unit Counsel for India and South West Asia

Sonali is a new addition to Coca-Cola’s leadership team for the region to further drive the Company’s purpose driven approach. The new structure is designed to enable the India & South West Asia business to be a growth engine for The Coca-Cola Company, by capitalizing on emerging opportunities while continuing to build on talent development.

Sonali has over 24 years of work experience in a variety of roles covering diverse areas with well-known FMCG and Satellite Communications & Technology companies like Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, GSK Consumer, and Hughes Network Systems.