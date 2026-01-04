Coca-Cola India’s Narayanan S. elevated to senior director – eCommerce

A seasoned leader within the beverage giant’s ecosystem, Narayanan has been a pivotal figure in driving the brand’s channel strategy in India for over 13 years.

Confirming the development via a LinkedIn post, Narayanan expressed his enthusiasm for the new chapter: “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Senior Director - eCommerce at The Coca-cola Company!”

An "expert generalist" with a career spanning over two decades of brand affinity, Narayanan brings a portfolio of operational excellence and strategic growth to the role. According to his LinkedIn profile, hee is credited with the successful setup of Coca-Cola India’s eCommerce B2C and B2B verticals, demonstrating a keen ability to build new-age business models on sound commercial principles.

Before this elevation, he served as the Lead for On-Premise channels, overseeing critical sectors including food services, cinemas, and hotels. His versatility is further highlighted by his previous stints managing organised travel channels—covering railways, airlines, and airports.

Beyond operations, Narayanan remains a "marketeer at heart." During his tenure as senior brand manager for Minute Maid, he headed several high-profile launches under the brand, blending consumer insights with scale.

An alumnus of ESCP Europe, Paris, and MDI Gurgaon, Narayanan is known for his leadership philosophy rooted in Ubuntu, the belief in selfless teamwork and winning together. As he takes the helm of the eCommerce division, his deep understanding of both legacy business profitability and digital acceleration will be instrumental in navigating Coca-Cola’s next phase of growth in the competitive digital marketplace.