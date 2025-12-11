Coca-Cola names Henrique Braun as CEO

The Coca-cola Company has outlined its next leadership transition, announcing that executive vice president and chief operating officer Henrique Braun will become chief executive officer on 31 March 2026. Braun will succeed James Quincey, who will step down after nine years in the role and transition to executive chairman.

The board also plans to nominate Braun, 57, for election to the company’s board of directors at the 2026 annual meeting.

Quincey, 60, will continue to remain involved with the organisation in his new role. “James Quincey is a transformative leader,” said David Weinberg, Coca-Cola’s lead independent director. “James set and executed a strategy that has built Coca-Cola’s status as a global leader. James will continue to be very active in the business through his role as Executive Chairman. We are confident that Henrique Braun will build on the company’s existing strengths to unlock more growth opportunities and increase the power of the incredible Coca-Cola system.”

As COO, Braun currently oversees all operating units worldwide. His earlier roles include leading International Development, the Latin America operating unit, and the Brazil business. He joined Coca-Cola in 1996 and has held roles across supply chain, new business development, marketing, innovation and general management in multiple regions. “I’m honoured to take on this new role and have tremendous appreciation for everything James has done to lead the company,” Braun said. “We’ll work to unlock future growth in partnership with our bottlers. I’m excited about the future of our business and see huge opportunities in a fast-changing global market.”

Quincey became CEO in 2017 and chairman in 2019, after joining the company in 1996. His tenure included restructuring the operating model, navigating the COVID-19 period, expanding billion-dollar brands and helping shape global bottling operations. “I’m stepping down as CEO after a 30-year career with the company, and I have an appreciation of what a privilege it has been to serve this great and enduring business,” Quincey said. “Henrique is a trusted and highly experienced business partner, and he’s the right leader to steer the company and the Coca-Cola system for future growth and success.”