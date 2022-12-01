Coca-Cola's Aditi Anand joins L’Oréal Professionnel as Head of Marketing

She was previously working as Head - Of Creative Strategy at Coca-Cola (India & South West Asia).
Aditi Anand from The Coca-Cola Company has joined L’Oréal Professionnel as Head Of Marketing. She previously worked as Head - Of Creative Strategy at Coca-Cola (India & South West Asia) for more than a year and led Creative Strategy for Coke in India and Southwest Asia and was responsible for translating the brand and business strategy into a Consumer Strategy and communicating the same through rich, immersive platform ideas.She posted about this update on her LinkedIn profile.
Prior to joining Coca-Cola, Aditi worked with HMD Global as head - brand, media and digital marketing for more than 4 years. At HMD she spearheaded the brand and media strategy for Nokia mobiles in India.
In the past, Aditi has worked with Micromax as head of marketing for around 2 years, Flipkart as senior marketing manager for close to 2 years and Bharti Airtel for around 7 years.