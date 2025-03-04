Coca-Cola's Carson Dalton joins GSK as EVP- Communications & Govt Affairs

Carson Dalton has joined GSK as executive vice president of communications and government affairs. Previously, he served as senior director of public affairs, communications, and sustainability for India and Southwest Asia at The Coca-Cola Company.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Before joining Coca-Cola, Dalton was the founding head of the Ola Mobility Institute (OMI), a corporate think-tank focused on new age Mobility like Electric Vehicles; and prior to OMI, he led market access to launch Ola's ride hailing services in Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. Prior to this, Dalton was Facebook's first head of communications in India and contributed to the long-term growth of WhatsApp and Instagram in the region.

Before joining Facebook, he worked at BT, managing various communications roles in India and London before leading communications for the Asia Pacific region from Singapore. Earlier, he established the PR function at Idea Cellular.

Dalton began his career as a journalist in Pune for the Indian Express, Mid-Day, Maharashtra Herald and JAM Magazine and has also been a professional voice over artist.