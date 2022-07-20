CoinDCX appoints Gaurav Arora to lead its Defi initiatives

He has been appointed as Senior Vice President, CoinDCX Pro.
CoinDCX is ramping up its leadership team by hiring industry leaders for its Defi initiatives, despite tough market sentiments. The company announced the appointment of Gaurav Arora as senior vice president, CoinDCX Pro, to lead its next phase growth, which will focus on developing use cases of crypto and blockchain technology. CoinDCX has been a pioneer in bringing crypto trading to the masses in India and is now looking to bring similar innovation to the Web3 ecosystem and make the world of Web3 and DeFi (Decentralised Finance) more accessible to masses.
As per a report by Gartner, by the year 2026, 25% of consumers will spend a minimum of 1 hour a day on metaverse for work, shopping, education, social or entertainment purposes. This ecosystem will have its own virtual economy enabled by digital currencies and nonfungible tokens (NFTs). Currently it is very complex for an average customer to take part in this economy due to complexities of various chains/protocols and wallets. At CoinDCX, Gaurav will lead product, business and growth for this new vertical that aims to build a simplified experience allowing customers to access opportunities in a decentralized economy.
Gaurav brings in over a decade’s experience in building large fintech superapps. In his previous stint as Director Products, Amazon Pay India, he was responsible for launching and scaling digital payments across many categories such as Bill Payments, Money Transfers, Financial Service payments and movie ticketing. He also launched the Amazon Pay wallet product which is ranked among top PPI wallets of India.
An IIT Roorkee graduate and an MBA from IIM -B in finance, Gaurav also brings with him trading expertise from his days as an equities trader in Nomura Securities, Hong Kong where he designed and traded arbitrage models in Asian markets.
Commenting on the appointment, Neeraj Khandelwal, co-founder, CoinDCX said “I believe Web3 and Blockchain technology will save billions of dollars for the common man and generate powerful income opportunities as Crypto has a lot of applications for consumers. Gaurav with his extensive experience in building consumer-friendly products will focus on building on the DeFi space which has the potential to financially empower billions. We are delighted to have Gaurav on board when CoinDCX has embarked on a new chapter of growth and innovation”.
“I am happy to join the CoinDCX family. The world of Web3 and DeFi is in its nascent stages and largely inaccessible by most people due to its complexities. We believe that over the next few years, 100s of millions of users will be interacting with the decentralized blockchain ecosystem. Our goal is to provide a bridge for these customers to access the opportunities safely and easily in this system,” said Gaurav Arora on his appointment at CoinDCX.
CoinDCX continues to strengthen its talent pool and is hiring across functions as it continues to build innovative products and services for the users. Safety and compliance continue to take center stage as the company is committed to double down its efforts in the crypto/Web3 space.