CoinDCX appoints Gaurav Arora to lead its Defi initiatives

As per a report by Gartner, by the year 2026, 25% of consumers will spend a minimum of 1 hour a day on metaverse for work, shopping, education, social or entertainment purposes. This ecosystem will have its own virtual economy enabled by digital currencies and nonfungible tokens (NFTs). Currently it is very complex for an average customer to take part in this economy due to complexities of various chains/protocols and wallets. At CoinDCX, Gaurav will lead product, business and growth for this new vertical that aims to build a simplified experience allowing customers to access opportunities in a decentralized economy.