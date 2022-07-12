CoinDCX appoints Kiran Vivekananda as Chief of Public policy and Government affairs

CoinDCX has always been at the forefront when it comes to crypto/ blockchain advocacy, and the company has been working closely with all stakeholders who can help position crypto in the mainstream of India’s digital economy.

Sumit Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, CoinDCX said, “We are delighted to have Kiran lead our public policy portfolio. Kiran’s deep expertise in developing public policy strategies will strengthen our efforts to push the Indian crypto Industry mandate and represent the industry at relevant forums”.