CoinDCX appoints Kiran Vivekananda as Chief of Public policy and Government affairs

Kiran will lead CoinDCX’s Public Policy function, working closely with regulators and industry stakeholders
CoinDCX, India’s largest and most valuable crypto company has strengthened its senior leadership team by appointing Kiran Vivekananda as Chief of Public Policy and Government Affairs to lead the company’s public policy and government affairs initiatives. In his new role, Kiran will lead CoinDCX’s Public Policy function, working closely with regulators and industry stakeholders and help drive a positive narrative for the crypto Industry in India.
Kiran joins CoinDCX from Dream Sports Inc, where he was the Chief Policy Officer and was responsible for driving advocacy efforts for the online gaming industry. Kiran comes in with rich experience of over 2 decades and in the recent past he worked with Uber India, HCL Infosystems, to name a few.
CoinDCX has always been at the forefront when it comes to crypto/ blockchain advocacy, and the company has been working closely with all stakeholders who can help position crypto in the mainstream of India’s digital economy.
Sumit Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, CoinDCX said, “We are delighted to have Kiran lead our public policy portfolio. Kiran’s deep expertise in developing public policy strategies will strengthen our efforts to push the Indian crypto Industry mandate and represent the industry at relevant forums”.
On the appointment Kiran thanked the CoinDCX family for giving him the opportunity and said, “I look forward to working towards supporting a progressive policy and regulatory environment for the Crypto Industry”. He further added that, “The Indian VDA market is the second largest in the world and I believe that this presents a tremendous opportunity for India to lead the world in the technology-driven digital innovation in the crypto/ Web 3.0 space. I will leverage my experience in addressing concerns of regulators and in driving positive narratives / use cases of the Crypto / Blockchain Technology”.
CoinDCX continues to strengthen its talent pool and is hiring across functions as it continues to build innovative products and services for the users. Safety and compliance continue to take centre stage as the company is committed to double down its efforts on the India market.