CoinDCX appoints Prashant Verma as chief growth and marketing officer

Prashant Verma, chief growth and marketing officer, CoinDCX, "I am thrilled to join CoinDCX at such a pivotal moment in the crypto industry. With immense growth potential in both the Indian market and beyond, I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive user engagement, expand our geographical presence, and strengthen the CoinDCX brand. There is a tremendous opportunity to contribute to our mission of making Web3 and crypto mainstream, and I’m eager to lead the charge in realizing that vision."