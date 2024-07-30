CoinDCX elevates Mridul Gupta to founding partner

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
He was earlier the COO at CoinDCX.
CoinDCX, the largest crypto exchange in India, has elevated Mridul Gupta as its Founding Partner. In his new role, Mridul will be responsible for meeting the company's growth goals, focusing on international expansion, building high-performance teams, and driving profitability. In addition, Mridul will continue to be responsible for the India market, strengthening CoinDCX’s product portfolio, marketing, partnerships, and operations to accelerate the firm’s strategic growth in India.
Mridul joined CoinDCX in 2021 as its Chief Operating Officer and has been instrumental in building compliant crypto investment & trading products. His new position comes at a key point when the company has announced its international expansion plan in the Middle East and North Africa region with the acquisition of BitOasis.
Sumit Gupta, Co-Founder of CoinDCX, said, “Our vision is to enable access to Crypto & Web3 in a safe and compliant manner across the globe. Mridul has played a crucial role in scaling CoinDCX in India and has been instrumental in the BitOasis acquisition. As we scale up, shoring up revenues and launching new geographies will be key. Mridul’s experience in launching operations across new geographies and turning them profitable will help CoinDCX transform to the next level."
Mridul Gupta said, “I firmly believe that crypto and web3 will go mainstream in the next 5 years and we are proudly leading this revolution across India and the Middle East. I am very excited for what lies ahead as we continue to innovate simple investment & trading platforms for retail users, build tailored solutions for institutions and create tools to explore Web3 for crypto enthusiasts. My vision is to transform CoinDCX as the most loved Crypto brand. I am thankful to Sumit, Neeraj and the entire CoinDCX team for their trust and support in me.”
An Electrical Engineering graduate from IIT Delhi, Mridul has ~15 years of experience in business, product and strategy roles across India and South East Asia. Prior to CoinDCX, he was the Chief Strategy Officer at Pine Labs. He has also worked at Stellaris Venture Partners, Goldman Sachs, his own startup and consulted multiple banks across India & South East Asia. He brings with him extensive experience in driving growth and scaling up capabilities of fast growing fintech organizations. Mridul is a firm proponent of the pivotal role crypto plays in the transformation of India’s economy for a decentralised future.