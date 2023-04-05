CoinSwitch appoints Kasturi Paladhi as Head of Public Relations

In her new role, Kasturi will spearhead external communications and will develop communication strategies.
CoinSwitch, the crypto-investing platform has announced the appointment of Kasturi Paladhi as the head of Public Relations. In her new role, Kasturi will spearhead external communications and will develop communication strategies and initiatives to support the brand's vision to become a one-stop wealth-tech platform.
Welcoming Kasturi to the team, Jayadevan PK, senior director of communications & content, said, “We are thrilled to have Kasturi Paladhi on board. Her wealth of experience and strategic acumen will be instrumental in driving CoinSwitch's communication narrative and strengthening our brand presence and reputation as we chart the journey to become a wealth tech destination for Indian investors .”
Kasturi joins from Xiaomi India, where led PR and Corporate communications for the India region. There she played a significant part in accelerating the organization's growth and brand presence and gained extensive experience in the tech segment. She has spent over a decade working with reputed brands across sectors and has been part of internal and external communication programmes.
Kasturi Paladhi, associate director, Public Relations said “Owing to the company’s vision of becoming a one-stop wealth-tech platform, I believe there couldn’t have been a better time to join the force. I am excited to work alongside the talented team and our extremely humble leadership to develop a comprehensive media and communications strategy. I hope that my expertise will help the team achieve their goals and narrate our story to millions of Indian investors.”