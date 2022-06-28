CoinSwitch appoints Ramesh Bafna as Chief Financial Officer

Bafna takes over the CFO role from Sarmad Nazki
CoinSwitch, a leading Crypto investing company, has appointed Ramesh Bafna as the chief financial officer as the company evolves into a Crypto-first wealth tech platform as part of its vision to ‘make money equal for all’.
A seasoned professional with over 18 years of experience, Bafna has built a sustainable marketplace revenue model in e-commerce companies such as Myntra and Flipkart as well as led the finance workstreams at IT services major Wipro.
“CoinSwitch is fast evolving and growing every day, well on track to be India's one-stop wealth-tech platform. I am delighted Ramesh Bafna is joining us as we take the next big leap in our journey. Ramesh’s experience in solving problems at scale in high-growth companies will help us strengthen and expand CoinSwitch to serve the next billion people,” said Ashish Singhal, co-founder and CEO, CoinSwitch.
“I have been following the fintech space for years and am fascinated by the potential it holds for India. I am delighted to join CoinSwitch and contribute to our mission to ‘make money equal for all’ in a sustainable, profitable way,” said Ramesh Bafna, chief financial officer, CoinSwitch.
Bafna takes over the CFO role from Sarmad Nazki who contributed to building the dynamic organization and has decided to pursue other opportunities.
The Crypto unicorn has been strengthening its management team with leadership appointments including Ashish Chandra (general counsel), Jayram Krishnan (vice president, product), Jayadevan PK (senior director, communication and content), Nishant Das (global head of talent acquisition), R. Venkatesh (senior vice president, public policy), and Zeeshan Ramlan (director and head of HR).