Colgate Palmolive appoints Prabha Narasimhan as MD & CEO

Prior to this, Narasimhan worked as an executive director at HUL for almost 16 years.
Colgate Palmolive Company has appointed HUL's executive director, Prabha Narasimhan as managing director and chief executive officer of Colgate Palmolive (India). Narasimhan has replaced Ram Raghavan, who has been promoted to president - enterprise for Oral Care, Colgate Palmolive Company.
Previously, Narasimhan worked as an executive director at HUL for almost 16 years. Prior to that, she worked with Madura Garments as general manager, strategy.
Narasimhan shared this news in a LinkedIn post. Her post says,
“Today, as I start my new journey with Colgate, this definitely made me smile. Over the last three months I have had the opportunity to travel across 6 different countries and 7 offices to meet and understand this business and its people and it has been an amazing experience. I am now excited and eager to work with the Colgate Palmolive team in India on brands that I have grown up with and a business that is an absolute powerhouse.”