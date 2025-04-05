Colgate-Palmolive India names Badal Choudhary as Director, CD Transformation

Colgate-Palmolive India has promoted Badal Choudhary to director, CD transformation (Centre of Excellence). Prior to this role, Choudhary served as senior customer development manager – omnichannel (modern trade retail, e-commerce, and cash and carry) at Colgate-Palmolive India.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Choudhary has over 13 years of experience in the consumer products goods industry, he is a business professional with core expertise in FMCG and OTC segments. Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations such as Kenvue, Marico, Bayer, and more.