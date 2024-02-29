Collective Artists Network welcomes Dhruv Sheth to lead the M19 joint venture

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
It aims to create IPs for various platforms, including branded content, offline experiences, etc.
Collective Artists Network, a media and tech company, announces its foray into the content business with a new joint venture 'M19 Collective' to be helmed by Dhruv Sheth as its CEO and co-founder. This initiative aims to develop intellectual properties spanning branded content, offline experiences, fiction, and non-fiction for various platforms, leveraging the synergies of Collective's flywheel along with Dhruv’s experience.
With a career in the entertainment industry, Dhruv Sheth brings experience and strategic vision to further enhance Collective Artists Network's existing ecosystem.
Dhruv Sheth commenced his journey in the entertainment industry with OML in 2012, culminating in his role as the COO. During his tenure, Sheth played a role in delivering diverse content across OTT platforms, television, and brands, alongside managing live entertainment properties. His responsibilities included overseeing the content division, integrated creator and artist management, and finance and legal divisions, contributing to organisational efficiency and growth.
According to the release, under Sheth's leadership at OML, shows were created, accumulating over 200 hours of content, including AIB's Knockout, Comicstaan, One Mic Stand, Pushpavalli, Laakhon Mein Ek, and Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare.
Vijay Subramaniam, founder and group CEO at Collective Artists Network, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "The introduction of M19 marks a pivotal addition to Collective's diverse portfolio. With M19, we are poised to craft another compelling narrative, utilizing our accumulated expertise and resources to bring innovative content and experiences to the forefront. Dhruv’s background in content production and strategic leadership will undoubtedly amplify our efforts in empowering creators and expanding our offerings across diverse segments."
Dhruv Sheth CEO of M19, commenting on his new role, said, "Joining Collective Artists Network is an exciting chapter in my journey. The vision of M19 aligns seamlessly with the Collective flywheel, and I look forward to contributing to the creation of impactful content and experiences. This collaboration is an opportunity to leverage Collective Artists Network's extensive resources and foster innovation in the ever-evolving entertainment landscape."
As Collective Artists Network continues to make strategic moves, the addition of Dhruv Sheth and the launch of M19 mark significant milestones, underscoring the company's commitment to shaping the future of the creator economy.