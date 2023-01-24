CollegeDekho appoints Abhinav Upadhyay as Chief Marketing Officer

Commenting on the appointment of Abhinav Upadhyay as CMO, Ruchir Arora, co-founder and CEO of CollegeDekho said, “We are delighted to welcome Abhinav to CollegeDekho. He comes with a diverse experience in leading marketing & innovation across a range of various industries and had his own entrepreneurial stint as a start-up leader. We are confident that his expertise in marketing & growth and vast knowledge of the Indian consumer will help us take CollegeDekho to newer heights. His profound ability for product innovation and brand building will be crucial in CollegeDekho making a quantum leap in the future.”