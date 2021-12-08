CollegeDekho appoints Sudhir Bhargava as Chief Financial Officer

Sudhir is highly skilled in investor relations, IPO, fund raising, corporate development, corporate finance, treasury, and business planning. He served as an Executive Vice President of Info Edge India Limited (parent company of Naukri.com), where he was part of the IPO team and handled investor relations, while playing a key role in corporate development.

On the appointment of Sudhir as Chief Financial Officer, Ruchir Arora, Founder & CEO, CollegeDekho, said, “We are excited to have Sudhir onboard. He brings with him enormous expertise in domains representing a wide spectrum of finance, and has vast exposure to the service business such as the internet and education. This combination will help CollegeDekho strengthen the strategic alignment of its finance and business development functions, as it grows exponentially adding new verticals. The entire team at CollegeDekho is looking forward to having a wonderful experience working with Sudhir for years to come.”