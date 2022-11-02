CommsCredible elevates Priyanka Wadhwa & Neena Biswal as Co-founders

Priyanka Wadhwa was previously working as head of strategy & operations and Neena Biswal was head of South Office.
India-headquartered PR Tech Start-up, CommsCredible has announced the addition of two women co-founders in its leadership team. The bootstrapped start-up has elevated Priyanka Wadhwa, from head of strategy & operations, to co-founder and chief strategy officer and Neena Biswal, from head of South Office, to co-founder & director.
Commenting on her elevation, Priyanka Wadhwa said, “The collective vision and future of CommsCredible is very exciting to me. The opportunities are endless when it comes to the play of technology in PR, as well as its business and community impact. I look forward to taking our business strategy to the next level as we head towards a global scale up in the next phase.”
Added Neena Biswal, “I am happy to be part of this growth journey of CommsCredible. Since inception, I have been privy to how we have grown incredibly through word of mouth and good storytelling, without having to focus on business development. It’s a very interesting time for us as a company, as we add technology to grow asset-lite, expand our client portfolio, and strengthen our offerings to become a preferred partner for brands from diverse industries.”
Talking about CommsCredible’s success story, founder Aman Dhall said, “Our client & media community have helped us build a strong backbone and led our growth journey. We have been focused on improving collaboration with the media, and enhancing client experience from day zero. That will stay our focus going forward as well. We are very proud of our team having diverse industry experience, as well as great business and media understanding for effective storytelling.”
In her previous role, Priyanka was heading the company’s business strategy and operations, while Neena’s prior role included responsibilities such as strengthening media relations and taking an integrated communications approach for partner brands.