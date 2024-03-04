Comscore elevates Roberta Cavalcante as marketing director - APAC, EMEA and LATAM

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Roberta Cavalcante has recently been promoted to the role of marketing director at Comscore Inc. ,and will now head APAC, EMEA and LATAM regions. Previously, she was working as senior marketing manager for APAC and EMEA regions. In this new role, Roberta will now lead the cross-functional teams, and will work on marketing strategy alongside managing the marketing budget.
As a marketing leader with an experience of around 20 years in the industry, Roberta has previously worked with Zuni, vivo and Denison Brasil.