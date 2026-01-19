COMvergence elevates Priyanka Mehra as regional director for SEA & India, global marketing director

Priyanka Mehra has taken on a new role at COMvergence as regional director – SEA & India and global marketing director. She announced the update on LinkedIn, marking an expansion of her existing responsibilities at the company.

Sharing the news, Mehra wrote, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Regional Director – SEA & India | Global Marketing Director at COMvergence!”

Mehra has been associated with COMvergence since January 2022, where she previously served as regional director – South Asia & India. In her new role, she will continue to oversee regional operations while also leading global marketing initiatives.

Before joining COMvergence, Mehra was chief marketing officer at Havas Group India. She also held the role of director – Marketing and Communications at Havas Group, where she worked across brand strategy, communications and marketing functions.

Her earlier experience includes editorial and content leadership roles at Creativeland Asia and exchange4media.com, where she worked as editor-in-chief, associate editor and senior correspondent. She has also held marketing and brand roles across media, luxury retail and entertainment companies earlier in her career.