Concept PR appoints Kanika Maheshwari as associate vice president- brand & lifestyle

Maheshwari previously worked as the director at Perfect Relations.
Kanika Maheshwari joins Concept PR as associate vice president of brand and lifestyle. With over 15 years of experience in managing PR and communication function for both global and Indian brands, Kanika has successfully led integrated campaigns for leading corporate and consumer brands, achieving significant media mileage.
She excels at mentoring multi-cultural, multi-location, and diversely skilled team members across various age groups. She began her PR journey as an intern, and by the time she left Perfect Relations (now Dentsu), she was heading the consumer and brand team as a director.
Her approach to leadership is grounded in empathy, as she believes that understanding and supporting team members is crucial for achieving collective goals. She completed her Post Graduation in Public Relations and Corporate Communications from Xavier Institute of Communications.