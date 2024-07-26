Condé Nast appoints Bhavna Lalchandani as chief content and innovation strategy officer

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Bhavna will focus on securing branded content successes through creative concepts tailored to client needs, ensuring flawless execution.
Bhavna Lalchandani has joined Condé Nast's leadership team as the chief content and innovation strategy officer. In this role, she will drive innovation, develop content strategies, and create bespoke solutions for Condé Nast’s portfolio, which includes globally renowned brands like Vogue, GQ Magazine, Condé Nast Traveller, and Architectural Digest.
As the head of the CNCC vertical, Bhavna will focus on securing branded content successes through creative concepts tailored to client needs, ensuring flawless execution. Her extensive experience and innovative approach are set to bring a fresh perspective to Condé Nast’s already impressive offerings.
In her recent role as vice president – digital business and category head at Hindustan Times, she led monetisation strategy across print, digital, radio, and events through product initiatives and bespoke solutions for the HT Media portfolio.
With nearly two decades of experience in marketing, digital business, strategic partnerships, revenue and monetisation strategy, P&L management, and leadership, Bhavna has made significant contributions across diverse industries including pharma, retail, media, and entertainment. Her impressive career includes key roles at reputed companies such as Johnson & Johnson, Pantaloons, Shoppers Stop, Yahoo India, JioSaavn, and Sony Music.