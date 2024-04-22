Condé Nast India appoints Adya Thakur as head of commercial (trade) marketing

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Adya, a graduate from Delhi University, holds a master's degree in business administration from IBS Hyderabad.
According to a recent update on LinkedIn, Condé Nast India has roped in Adya Thakur as the head of commercial (trade) marketing and associate director. She previously worked for Bennett Coleman and Co. as its senior marketing manager.
With 18 years of experience in marketing communications, advertising, and brand management, she specializes in creating integrated campaigns to improve brand awareness and drive business results.
She has also worked with Ottoedge Services, Hungama, MTV India (Viacom 18 Media), Leo Burnett India, R K Swamy BBDO, Aamby Valley, ITC Hotel, and MAN Aluminium.