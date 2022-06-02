Condé Nast India appoints Pankaj Singh Parihar as Chief Business Officer

Pankaj will report directly to Alex Kuruvilla, Managing Director, Condé Nast India.
Condé Nast India announced today the appointment of Pankaj Singh Parihar as Chief Business Officer. In his new role, Pankaj will be responsible to lead the commercial teams in defining and delivering on advertising revenue targets, while shaping the company’s sales and marketing strategy and business growth. He will play an integral role in the delivery of all commercial revenue including digital and print sales, branded content, social, video and events for the company. Pankaj will report directly to Alex Kuruvilla, managing director, Condé Nast India.
Condé Nast, globally, has embarked on a transformational journey to better serve audiences and advertising partners. This has been accomplished by unifying teams and businesses internationally, with a mission to be digital-first and globally local. Pankaj’s appointment has come at the right time when Condé Nast India’s various functional teams have been aligned to deliver on the global playbook of 1P & IP (1st party data and Intellectual Property) and at the same time leverage the unique opportunities India has to offer. Prior to joining Condé Nast India, Pankaj served as Vice President and Head of Digital, Data and Digital Transformation, at Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL).
Alex Kuruvilla, managing director, Condé Nast India said, “2021 was the year when Digital + Video became the largest commercial platform for Condé Nast India. The future growth will continue to be driven by these platforms along with our events business, which is beginning to make a comeback. I am excited to have Pankaj on board with us as his experience in driving large scale digital transformation for businesses across industries will be significant as Condé Nast aims to strategically partner and provide our digital audience and data (1P) and content (IP) capabilities.”
Pankaj Singh Parihar, chief Business officer, Condé Nast India added, “Condé Nast has recently been through a global transformation and it’s an exciting time to be part of the company. The premium brands of Condé Nast India have always been a source of inspiration to me and I am eagerly looking forward to working with Alex Kuruvilla and leading the commercial teams at Condé Nast India towards the next phase of growth, business transformation and digitisation of the organisation.”
Pankaj has two decades of marketing, digital, and technology experience, out of which the last 15 years have been in digital and growth marketing, data science, insight and analytics, technology, and marketing automation. Pankaj has served in numerous senior leadership roles during his 20-year career as a part of a prestigious list of organizations that includes Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, OMD/phd (Omnicom Media Group), Quasar (a WPP company), Times Innovative Media Pvt. Ltd. and OgilvyOne. He has been recognized as one of “The 50 Most Influential Digital Leaders” in 2017 and 2018, and was also felicitated as the “Top Digital Marketer” in 2014.