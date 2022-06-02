Condé Nast India appoints Pankaj Singh Parihar as Chief Business Officer

Condé Nast, globally, has embarked on a transformational journey to better serve audiences and advertising partners. This has been accomplished by unifying teams and businesses internationally, with a mission to be digital-first and globally local. Pankaj’s appointment has come at the right time when Condé Nast India’s various functional teams have been aligned to deliver on the global playbook of 1P & IP (1st party data and Intellectual Property) and at the same time leverage the unique opportunities India has to offer. Prior to joining Condé Nast India, Pankaj served as Vice President and Head of Digital, Data and Digital Transformation, at Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL).