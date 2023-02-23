Conde Nast India's MD Alex Kuruvilla steps down from his role

He is now Non-Executive Chairman and the new role will be effective from July 1, 2023.
After 17 years founding and building Condé Nast’s Indian operations and after much thought and contemplation, Alex Kuruvilla has stepped down as managing director and will be transitioning to a new role with the company as non-executive chairman with effect from July 1, 2023.
Alex Kuruvilla on his new role said: "This will allow me to pursue my other interests and passions. Amongst other things, my passion of two decades - technology investing and mentoring start-ups in AI, Fintech, D2C, wellness etc. This also gives me more time to focus on non-profits - I am an Advisor to the Kochi Biennale and a Trustee of the Save Life Foundation, one of India’s finest NGOs.
It’s been an exhilarating ride, launching four iconic brands - Vogue, GQ, CN Traveller and AD and leading Condé Nast India’s transformation from a magazine company to a digital-first multi-platform group, all along remaining the most admired and dominant premium media platform in India.
It’s been a privilege to have worked in such an incredible culture alongside some of the world’s most talented people. I am proud of the successful organization we have built together - Condé Nast India was one of the company’s best performing markets in 2022. I leave it in good hands and great shape. In my new role as non-executive chairman, I’ll support and advise the new leadership which the company will share more about soon after a search is conducted for the next managing director.
It’s exciting to see India become such an important hub for the company and I look forward to seeing how the next chapter unfolds. I am extremely thankful to CEO, Roger Lynch, under whose leadership the company is scaling new heights."