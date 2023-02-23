Conde Nast India's MD Alex Kuruvilla steps down from his role

It’s been a privilege to have worked in such an incredible culture alongside some of the world’s most talented people. I am proud of the successful organization we have built together - Condé Nast India was one of the company’s best performing markets in 2022. I leave it in good hands and great shape. In my new role as non-executive chairman, I’ll support and advise the new leadership which the company will share more about soon after a search is conducted for the next managing director.