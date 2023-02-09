Confluent appoints Rubal Sahni as India country leader

Other Confluent India customers include slice, Observe.AI and Shiprocket.

Commenting on the new hire, Brar explained: “Sahni’s appointment reflects Confluent’s continued focus of earning our customers love. His background in the tech industry and passion working with customers to drive business outcomes from data is a great match for our customer-centric approach. I’m thrilled we’re bringing Sahni and his local market knowledge on board, and believe he is in a perfect position to drive the country’s growth and support our Indian customers.”