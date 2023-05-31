Connect Network Inc brings in Ashish Bhasin to mentor growth and transformation

Commenting upon the new association, Ashish Bhasin, founder, The Bhasin Consulting Group, said “Haresh Nayak and his team have done a great job with the very successful launch of the Connect Network and in a short time have won several clients. However, our collective ambition is larger, to first make Connect Network Inc a leading Integrated Marketing Communications Services Agency in India and thereafter grow it in APAC and Middle East, before taking it global. There is also a tremendous market and a crying need for professionalizing marketing communications services in India. Connect have started with OOH and Experiential as the low hanging fruit. I will mentor the team to make it the market thought leader in the organized sector, over the forthcoming 3-4 years. We will introduce world class technologies and bring professionalism and accountability in an otherwise disorganized industry segment. Simultaneously we will rapidly build world class creative, digital media and e commerce capabilities, so that the clients can get all the services under One Connect, with no silos. The Bhasin Consulting Group was formed with the intent of grooming world class entrepreneurs in advertising and media and help them grow profitably and exponentially. Connect Network Inc fits that bill perfectly, so I am happy to mentor them.”