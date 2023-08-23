Connect Network Inc. ropes in Prasad More as Chief Strategy Officer

Prior to joining Connect Network Inc., he held positions at Group M, TAM, Neilson, Kantar.
Connect Network Inc., a media space has announced the appointment of Prasad More as their new chief strategy officer.
In this critical role, Prasad More will be responsible for shaping Connect Network's strategic direction, identifying growth opportunities, and guiding the company's expansion into new markets. With the rapidly evolving landscape of [industry, Prasad will play a pivotal role in ensuring that Connect Network Inc. remains at the forefront of innovation and adaptability.
"We are thrilled to welcome Prasad to our leadership team," said Haresh Nayak, Founder & CEO of Connect Network Inc. "His deep insights and strategic vision will undoubtedly propel us forward as we continue to innovate and provide unparalleled solutions to our clients and partners."
Prasad brings with him a wealth of experience and achievements in strategic leadership. Prior to joining Connect Network Inc., he held positions at Group M, TAM, Neilson, Kantar, where he spearheaded successful market entries, revenue growth, or transformative initiatives. Prasad’s ability to navigate complex challenges and capitalize on emerging opportunities is expected to be a driving force in guiding Connect Network Inc.'s strategic decisions.
"I am honoured to join Connect Network Inc. at this exciting juncture," said Prasad. "The company's commitment to innovation and its dedication to delivering exceptional value to clients align perfectly with my own professional values. I am eager to collaborate with the talented team at Connect Network Inc. to chart a path of sustainable growth and continued success."