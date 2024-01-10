Connect OOH appoints Nitin Kataria as Associate VP for South India

Nitin will assume leadership responsibilities for Connect OOH's southern business operations.
Connect OOH, an Out of Home (OOH) advertising sector, has announced the appointment of Nitin Kataria as its associate vice president for South India.
Nitin has over 16 years of industry experience including BIG FM, Outlook, Posterscope, Cheil, and Kinetic, with a focus on radio, print, and OOH advertising.
Nitin has previously spearheaded nationwide campaigns that aimed at resonating with audiences and driving impactful results. Nitin's approach has a blend of strategic prowess and innovation, underpinned by a meticulous work ethic.
His forte lies in integrated pitching, ideation, and securing new clientele through innovative strategies. Nitin's ability to navigate complex challenges with a positive mindset earned him a reputation as a problem-solving leader within the industry.
"We are thrilled to welcome Nitin Kataria to our Connect OOH family," said Haresh Nayak, founder & CEO of Connect Network. "With Nitin leading our Southern operations from our Bangalore office, we are confident in his ability to drive our business forward and deliver exceptional value to our clients."
Aditya Goel, Head Connect OOH says “Nitin is a seasoned professional and has shown great line of work in the space of Out of Home over the years.”
"I am absolutely thrilled to starting this journey and eagerly looking forward to contributing towards business success” said Nitin Kataria.